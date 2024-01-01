https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661108Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese woman (1839-1892) vintage woodcut prints by Taiso Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661108View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 772 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2251 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4067 x 6324 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4067 x 6324 px | 300 dpi | 147.21 MBFree DownloadJapanese woman (1839-1892) vintage woodcut prints by Taiso Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More