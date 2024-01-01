https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661109Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese scenes from Kyōgen theater (mid 19th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661109View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9411 x 4705 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9411 x 4705 px | 300 dpi | 253.4 MBFree DownloadJapanese scenes from Kyōgen theater (mid 19th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More