https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661113Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKonkai (1886) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661113View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 917 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2676 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4279 x 5597 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4279 x 5597 px | 300 dpi | 137.08 MBFree DownloadKonkai (1886) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More