https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Lantern Ghost, Iwa (1831-1832) by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661119View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3575 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2002 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2620 x 3672 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3575 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2002 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2620 x 3672 px | 300 dpi | 55.09 MBFree DownloadThe Lantern Ghost, Iwa (1831-1832) by Katsushika Hokusai. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More