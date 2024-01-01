rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661133
Six carp swimming beneath wisteria (1889) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Six carp swimming beneath wisteria (1889) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
7661133

