https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661146Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA clown wearing colorful costume and mask, with wild hair and hat with animal on top, and holding a rattle (1800-1900). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661146View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2615 x 3268 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2615 x 3268 px | 300 dpi | 48.94 MBFree DownloadA clown wearing colorful costume and mask, with wild hair and hat with animal on top, and holding a rattle (1800-1900). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More