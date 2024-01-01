rawpixel
Chang E flees to the moon (1885) vintage Chinese legend woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image…
Chang E flees to the moon (1885) vintage Chinese legend woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661154

