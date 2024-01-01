https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661163Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese plum tree (17th century) vintage painting by Hasegawa Tōtetsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661163View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 537 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1565 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10014 x 4478 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10014 x 4478 px | 300 dpi | 256.63 MBFree DownloadJapanese plum tree (17th century) vintage painting by Hasegawa Tōtetsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More