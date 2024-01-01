rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661164
Japanese wolf and the moon (1892) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese wolf and the moon (1892) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7661164

More