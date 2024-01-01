rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661178
Japanese butterflies dancing, chapter of the Tale of Genji (1738 - 1806) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsusada. Original public…
Japanese butterflies dancing, chapter of the Tale of Genji (1738 - 1806) vintage painting by Tosa Mitsusada. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661178

View License

