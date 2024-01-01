https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661182Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChrysanthemum (1890-1940) vintage painting. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661182View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1063 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3099 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5440 x 6143 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5440 x 6143 px | 300 dpi | 191.25 MBFree DownloadChrysanthemum (1890-1940) vintage painting. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More