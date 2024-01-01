rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Japanese monkeys and stone lantern (19th century) vintage painting by Mori Sosen. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661183

View License

