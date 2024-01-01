https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661183Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese monkeys and stone lantern (19th century) vintage painting by Mori Sosen. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661183View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 445 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1299 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3381 x 9108 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3381 x 9108 px | 300 dpi | 176.24 MBFree DownloadJapanese monkeys and stone lantern (19th century) vintage painting by Mori Sosen. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More