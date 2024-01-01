rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661184
Tiger and Bamboo (1850) by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tiger and Bamboo (1850) by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661184

View License

Tiger and Bamboo (1850) by Utagawa Yoshikazu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More