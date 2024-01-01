https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese woman (1839-1892) vintage woodcut prints by Taiso Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661185View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1997 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2504 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4238 x 5924 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1997 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4238 x 5924 px | 300 dpi | 143.7 MBFree DownloadJapanese woman (1839-1892) vintage woodcut prints by Taiso Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More