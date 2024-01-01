rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661196
Pink Japanese crane pattern. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pink Japanese crane pattern. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661196

View License

Pink Japanese crane pattern. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More