https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661196Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink Japanese crane pattern. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661196View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 329 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 959 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1335 x 4874 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1335 x 4874 px | 300 dpi | 37.27 MBFree DownloadPink Japanese crane pattern. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More