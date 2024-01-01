https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBird picking grapes (1900 - 1940) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661201View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 762 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2223 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6099 x 3874 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6099 x 3874 px | 300 dpi | 135.23 MBFree DownloadBird picking grapes (1900 - 1940) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More