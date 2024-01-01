rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661217
Lion dancer, one of four (1920s) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lion dancer, one of four (1920s) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661217

View License

Lion dancer, one of four (1920s) by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More