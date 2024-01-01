rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661253
Korean Hyompae (19th century) vintage silk thread embroidery. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Korean Hyompae (19th century) vintage silk thread embroidery. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661253

View License

Korean Hyompae (19th century) vintage silk thread embroidery. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More