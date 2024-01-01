https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661269Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Turmoil of Conflict, Joan of Arc series: IV (1909 - 1913) vintage Japanese painting. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661269View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 517 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1508 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1765 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1765 px | 300 dpi | 41.4 MBFree DownloadThe Turmoil of Conflict, Joan of Arc series: IV (1909 - 1913) vintage Japanese painting. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More