The Turmoil of Conflict, Joan of Arc series: IV (1909 - 1913) vintage Japanese painting. Original public domain image from…
The Turmoil of Conflict, Joan of Arc series: IV (1909 - 1913) vintage Japanese painting. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
