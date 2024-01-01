https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661271Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTiger near a cataract (1720) by Tachibana Morikuni. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661271View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2321 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6500 x 4311 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6500 x 4311 px | 300 dpi | 160.38 MBFree DownloadTiger near a cataract (1720) by Tachibana Morikuni. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More