rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661277
The beach at Sumiyoshi from the Tales of Ise (1368&ndash;1644) vintage Japanese paint by Tawaraya Sotatsu. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The beach at Sumiyoshi from the Tales of Ise (1368–1644) vintage Japanese paint by Tawaraya Sotatsu. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661277

View License

The beach at Sumiyoshi from the Tales of Ise (1368–1644) vintage Japanese paint by Tawaraya Sotatsu. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More