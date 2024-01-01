https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661286Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherry blossom near the Hachiman Shrine (1797-1858) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661286View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 782 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2282 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3833 x 5880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3833 x 5880 px | 300 dpi | 129 MBFree DownloadCherry blossom near the Hachiman Shrine (1797-1858) vintage Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More