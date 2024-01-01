rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661308
Katsushika Hokusai&rsquo;s sumo wrestlers (1760&ndash;1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Katsushika Hokusai’s sumo wrestlers (1760–1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661308

View License

Katsushika Hokusai’s sumo wrestlers (1760–1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More