rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661309
Carp Ascending a Waterfall (1830) by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Carp Ascending a Waterfall (1830) by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661309

View License

Carp Ascending a Waterfall (1830) by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More