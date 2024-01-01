rawpixel
Yang Lin (Kinhyoshi Yorin), from the series &ldquo;One Hundred and Eight Heroes of the Popular Water Margin (Tsuzoku…
Yang Lin (Kinhyoshi Yorin), from the series “One Hundred and Eight Heroes of the Popular Water Margin (Tsuzoku Suikoden goketsu hyakuhachinin no hitori) (1797-1861) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661313

