rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661317
Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (1819) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (1819) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661317

View License

Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa (1819) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More