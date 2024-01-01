rawpixel
Japanese pheasant (1658–1716) vintage painting by Ogata Korin. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Japanese pheasant (1658–1716) vintage painting by Ogata Korin. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

