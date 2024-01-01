https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661332Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBamboo (1855) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661332View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 660 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1925 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5281 x 2905 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5281 x 2905 px | 300 dpi | 87.82 MBFree DownloadBamboo (1855) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More