https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661341
Russian spider and people (1904) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by Enomoto Matsunosuke. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661341

View License

Russian spider and people (1904) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by Enomoto Matsunosuke. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

