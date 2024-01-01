https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661351Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai’s Japanese woman (1760-1849) vintage ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661351View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 804 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1871 x 2791 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1871 x 2791 px | 300 dpi | 29.91 MBFree DownloadHokusai’s Japanese woman (1760-1849) vintage ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More