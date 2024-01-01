rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661357
Tapestry weave, silk and gold thread (1700s), Qing Dynasty, China. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tapestry weave, silk and gold thread (1700s), Qing Dynasty, China. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661357

View License

Tapestry weave, silk and gold thread (1700s), Qing Dynasty, China. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More