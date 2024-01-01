rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661362
God of Thunder (Raijin) (1600s). Original public domain image by Tawaraya Sotatsu from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661362

View License

