https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661362Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGod of Thunder (Raijin) (1600s). Original public domain image by Tawaraya Sotatsu from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661362View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 523 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1526 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 15712 x 6851 px | 300 dpiTIFF 15712 x 6851 px | 300 dpi | 308.01 MBFree DownloadGod of Thunder (Raijin) (1600s). Original public domain image by Tawaraya Sotatsu from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More