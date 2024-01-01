https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661988Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextComb and scissors png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661988View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1023 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1279 pxBest Quality PNG 5001 x 4264 pxSVG | 3.22 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Comb and scissors png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More