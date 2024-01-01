https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOak barrel png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7662031View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 5001 x 5000 pxSVG | 66.59 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Oak barrel png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More