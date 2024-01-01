https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662048Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHalf pear fruit png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7662048View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3334 x 5001 pxSVG | 1.37 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Half pear fruit png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More