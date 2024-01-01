"Berlin to New York in less than One Hour!" written by Hugo Gernsback and illustrated by Frank R. Paul in the November 1931 issue of Everyday Science and Mechanics. (Volume 2, Number 12.) This proposed spaceship would reach an altitude 700 miles on its one hour trip from Berlin to New York. The article notes that "the tremendous acceleration of the flyer during the first few minutes makes things rather uncomfortable for the passengers." Artificial refrigeration would keep the passengers and ship from getting too hot on re-entry. A major problem to solve is the weight of the fuel required for the trip.Hugo Gernsback started his first magazine, Modern Electrics in 1908 and wrote his first "Science Fiction" story, "Ralph 124C 41+", in 1911. Gernsback started a dedicated science fiction magazine, Amazing Stories, in 1926. The World Science Fiction Society annual award for science fiction writing is the Hugo. Frank R. Paul began illustrating Gernsback's magazines around 1914 and became one of the leading science fiction artists.Science and Mechanics was started by Hugo Gernsback soon after he lost his Experimenter Publishing Company in 1929. Initially titled Everyday Mechanics, it became Everyday Science and Mechanics in 1931. Virgil Angerman purchased the magazine in 1937 and changed the title to Science and Mechanics. Curtis Publishing Company acquired a controlling interest in 1954 and the magazine was sold to Davis Publications in 1959. The magazine was published until 1984.This cover had soiling on the edges with a few minor folds, scratches and pencil marks. It was scanned with an Epson Perfection V500 scanner and saved as a 300 dpi tif file. The restoration was done in Adobe Photoshop Elements 5.0. The magazine size is 8.5 by 11.5 inches (215 by 290 mm).
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons