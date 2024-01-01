View from Sachsenhaeuser Berg (Mountain of Sachsenhausen) to the north, in the foreground staffage people clothed in late Biedermeier style, behind them to the left Sachsenhausen, in the middleground the Main with the Alte Bruecke (Old Bridge), the neo-classical Main front from the Schoene Aussicht (Beautiful View) with the Alte Stadtbibliothek (Old Municipal Library) in the east to the Mainkai (Main Quay) with the Saalhof to the Untermainkai (Lower Main Quay) with the Leonhardskirche (St. Leonard's Church) and the Untermaintor (Lower Main Gate) in the west, behind it the city with the looming cathedral and the spires of the Liebfrauenkirche (Church of our Lady), the Katharinenkirche (St. Catherine's Church), the Alte Nikolaikirche (Old St. Nicholas Church) and the Paulskirche (St. Paul's Church), in the background the Taunus
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons