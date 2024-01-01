rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Ethnographic map of the Austrian Monarchy from 1855, made by Karl Freiherr von Czoernig.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665196

View License

