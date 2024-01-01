rawpixel
Please note that this image is not suitable to illustrate "Pulmonata" or any other taxon, because it is intended to illustrate an ecological group - land molluscs, which is clearly indicated in the title of the illustration. It depicts various examples of European land snails and slugs that are mostly pulmonates with one exception: Pomatias elegans in the center foreground with operculum. It also shows eggs, food plants and a predator. The legend is available here.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

