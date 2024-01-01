https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665246Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBorder map no. 21 shows the area nearest the border in parts of Kautokeino parish. It was drawn in 1765, and measures 130×331 cm.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665246View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 483 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1408 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 41143 x 16548 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBorder map no. 21 shows the area nearest the border in parts of Kautokeino parish. It was drawn in 1765, and measures 130×331 cm.More