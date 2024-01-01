rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665246
Border map no. 21 shows the area nearest the border in parts of Kautokeino parish. It was drawn in 1765, and measures 130×331 cm.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7665246

