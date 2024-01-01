rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665261
Advertisement Poster for the German Piano Manufacturer C. Bechstein published around 1920.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Advertisement Poster for the German Piano Manufacturer C. Bechstein published around 1920.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665261

View License

Advertisement Poster for the German Piano Manufacturer C. Bechstein published around 1920.

More