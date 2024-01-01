https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665288Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWW I poster - "It is far better to face the bullets than to be killed at home by a bomb. Join the army at once & help to stop an air raid. God save the King".Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665288View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2368 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2685 x 3968 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWW I poster - "It is far better to face the bullets than to be killed at home by a bomb. Join the army at once & help to stop an air raid. God save the King".More