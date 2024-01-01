Poster: "The Black Patti, Mme. M. Sissieretta Jones, The Greatest Singer of her Race". Color lithograph ; sheet 77 x 50 cm.Restorationist's Note: I hate the text on this. Hits some of the worst Victorian ways of writing about other races than white. I did this restoration for Jones, not the copyist writing about her.Presumably based off of the set of photographs by Napoleon Sarony of her in 1895: Compare File:Napoleon Sarony - photograph of Sissieretta Jones - Original.jpg
