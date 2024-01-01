https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665327Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe participants of the Prussian Egypt expedition on the top of the Great Pyramid, watercolor by Johann Jakob Frey, 1842.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665327View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 938 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2736 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5367 x 4196 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe participants of the Prussian Egypt expedition on the top of the Great Pyramid, watercolor by Johann Jakob Frey, 1842.More