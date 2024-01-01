rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665341
Folding Screen with Painting: The Grand Congratulatory Ceremony to Celebrate the Fortieth Birthday of Queen Dowager Jo. It…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Folding Screen with Painting: The Grand Congratulatory Ceremony to Celebrate the Fortieth Birthday of Queen Dowager Jo. It is designated as the 732th Treasure of South Korea.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665341

View License

Folding Screen with Painting: The Grand Congratulatory Ceremony to Celebrate the Fortieth Birthday of Queen Dowager Jo. It is designated as the 732th Treasure of South Korea.

More