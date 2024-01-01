rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665388
Francesco Hayez  (1791–1882)   Destruction of the jewish temple in Jerusalem.Origin: acquired in 1868 by a donation of his…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Francesco Hayez  (1791–1882)   Destruction of the jewish temple in Jerusalem.Origin: acquired in 1868 by a donation of his author.(cat. 756)Gallerie dell'Accademia   

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665388

View License

Francesco Hayez  (1791–1882)   Destruction of the jewish temple in Jerusalem.Origin: acquired in 1868 by a donation of his author.(cat. 756)Gallerie dell'Accademia   

More