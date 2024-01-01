https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665435Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJohn Singer Sargent - Mrs. Fiske Warren (Gretchen Osgood) and Her Daughter Rachel - Google Art ProjectOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665435View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 798 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2328 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3294 x 4952 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJohn Singer Sargent - Mrs. Fiske Warren (Gretchen Osgood) and Her Daughter Rachel - Google Art ProjectMore