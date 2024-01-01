https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665456Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFishermen in their skiffs with a wave about to crash down on them, Mt Fuji in the background. From the series ‘Thirty-six Views of Mt Fuji’.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665456View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1081 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2731 x 3033 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFishermen in their skiffs with a wave about to crash down on them, Mt Fuji in the background. From the series ‘Thirty-six Views of Mt Fuji’.More