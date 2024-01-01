Print shows the outline of 34 states and 9 territories, a Civil War battle scene, and Liberty holding U.S. flag and sword riding on the back of an eagle, Lincoln and his cabinet (the secretaries linked to images of the Army, Navy, Treasury, Interior, P.O. Dept., and State Department) representing the "Executive" branch, the Senate and the House of Representatives representing the "Legislative" branch, and the Supreme Court representing the "Judicial" branch of the federal government. Also, cameo portraits of "The seven builders and leading spirits of the revolution."
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons