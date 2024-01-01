Sketch 25. (Longnose) Saw shark (Pristiophorus cirratus) watercolour on paper sketch from the Sketchbook of fishes by Van Diemonian (Tasmanian) artist and convict William Buelow Gould (1801 - 1853).Produced c1832 as part of a thirty-six image still life sketchbook of fishes while Gould was a convict on Sarah Island at the Macquarie Harbour Penal Station. Probably done for Dr William De Little.Actual size 185 x 227 mm. This version is cropped to the main image.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons