rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665506
Sketch 25. (Longnose) Saw shark (Pristiophorus cirratus) watercolour on paper sketch from the Sketchbook of fishes by Van…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sketch 25. (Longnose) Saw shark (Pristiophorus cirratus) watercolour on paper sketch from the Sketchbook of fishes by Van Diemonian (Tasmanian) artist and convict William Buelow Gould (1801 - 1853).Produced c1832 as part of a thirty-six image still life sketchbook of fishes while Gould was a convict on Sarah Island at the Macquarie Harbour Penal Station. Probably done for Dr William De Little.Actual size 185 x 227 mm. This version is cropped to the main image.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665506

View License

Sketch 25. (Longnose) Saw shark (Pristiophorus cirratus) watercolour on paper sketch from the Sketchbook of fishes by Van Diemonian (Tasmanian) artist and convict William Buelow Gould (1801 - 1853).Produced c1832 as part of a thirty-six image still life sketchbook of fishes while Gould was a convict on Sarah Island at the Macquarie Harbour Penal Station. Probably done for Dr William De Little.Actual size 185 x 227 mm. This version is cropped to the main image.

More